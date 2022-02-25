Angelina Jolie reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie on Thursday expressed her concern for the people of Ukraine after Russian invaded the country.

Taking to her Instagram story, she posted a statement which read, "Like many of you, I'm praying for the people in Ukraine. My focus along with my UNCHR colleagues is that everything possible ins done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region."

She added, "We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety."

The actress said, "It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment-for the people of Ukraine and for the international rule of law cannot be overstated."



