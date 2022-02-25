 
Friday Feb 25 2022
Angelina Jolie reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Angelina Jolie reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie on Thursday expressed her concern for the people of Ukraine after Russian invaded the country.

Taking to her Instagram story, she posted a statement which read, "Like many of you, I'm praying for the people in Ukraine. My focus along with my UNCHR colleagues is that everything possible ins done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region."

She added, "We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety."

The actress said, "It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment-for the people of Ukraine and for the international rule of law cannot be overstated."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to receive prestigious award for their philanthropic work

K-pop superstars BTS beat Taylor Swift, Adele on IFPI Global Artist Chart

Kanye West finds new Kim Kardashian for romance

Kate Middleton and Prince William make big announcement ahead of Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Will Meghan Markle accept Piers Morgan's challenge?

Composer Hans Zimmer 'heartbroken' for 'Dune' director over Oscar snub

Queen shows encouraging sign of recovery

New Woody Allen essay collection to be published in June

Lindsay Lohan shares how to say her last name, video goes viral

Luxembourg's Prince Louis calls off royal engagement over 'difference in opinions'

'Euphoria' breakout star Angus Cloud lands major Ralph Lauren campaign

Rihanna eschews Kim Kardashian's maternity style, inspires mums-to-be to bare it all

