Priyanka Chopra requests help for Ukraine amid Russian Invasion

Priyanka Chopra asks for help for Ukraine amid Russian Invasion

Priyanka Chopra issued a request for help for the people of Ukraine as Russia invades the country.

The globally famed actress took to her Instagram to plea for help on behalf of UNICEF as she describes the situation ‘terrible’ of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Taking to the Instagram, the Quantico star shared a news coverage showing Ukraine subways turned into underground bunkers by the natives to stay safe amid war.

She wrote alongside the video, “The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future.”

“It’s difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world,” her statement continues.

The 39-year-old actress asked people to help the innocent souls living under terror. She added, “There are innocent lives living in this war zone. They are just like you and me. Here is more info at the link in my bio about how to assist the people of Ukraine.”

Russian forces invaded Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday. Thousands of people have fled the country as the Russian military launched a full scale invasion via land, sea and air.