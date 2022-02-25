 
entertainment
Friday Feb 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra requests help for Ukraine amid Russian Invasion

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Priyanka Chopra asks for help for Ukraine amid Russian Invasion
Priyanka Chopra asks for help for Ukraine amid Russian Invasion

Priyanka Chopra issued a request for help for the people of Ukraine as Russia invades the country.

The globally famed actress took to her Instagram to plea for help on behalf of UNICEF as she describes the situation ‘terrible’ of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Taking to the Instagram, the Quantico star shared a news coverage showing Ukraine subways turned into underground bunkers by the natives to stay safe amid war.

She wrote alongside the video, “The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future.”

“It’s difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point, but this is a consequential moment that will reverberate around the world,” her statement continues.

The 39-year-old actress asked people to help the innocent souls living under terror. She added, “There are innocent lives living in this war zone. They are just like you and me. Here is more info at the link in my bio about how to assist the people of Ukraine.”

Russian forces invaded Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday. Thousands of people have fled the country as the Russian military launched a full scale invasion via land, sea and air.

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish recalls fan-girl moment with Daniel Craig, ‘Those eyes look crazy’

Billie Eilish recalls fan-girl moment with Daniel Craig, ‘Those eyes look crazy’
Prince Andrew used taxpayer money on Princess Eugenie vacation, wrote note to Queen

Prince Andrew used taxpayer money on Princess Eugenie vacation, wrote note to Queen
Robert Pattinson feels ‘terror’ over fan reactions to ‘The Batman’

Robert Pattinson feels ‘terror’ over fan reactions to ‘The Batman’
Meghan Markle stole Camilla's thunder after breaking royal promise

Meghan Markle stole Camilla's thunder after breaking royal promise
Elliot Page calls out Texas officials for declaring trans health care as ‘child abuse’

Elliot Page calls out Texas officials for declaring trans health care as ‘child abuse’
John Cena criticised for using Russia-Ukraine conflict to promote ‘Peacemaker’

John Cena criticised for using Russia-Ukraine conflict to promote ‘Peacemaker’
Amanda Kloots shares ‘packed’ covid-19 isolation itinerary: ‘Wish me luck’

Amanda Kloots shares ‘packed’ covid-19 isolation itinerary: ‘Wish me luck’
Meghan Markle to reunite with Hollywood, will take Prince Harry along

Meghan Markle to reunite with Hollywood, will take Prince Harry along
John Mayer calls off 'Sob Rock Tour' shows after testing positive for Covid-19

John Mayer calls off 'Sob Rock Tour' shows after testing positive for Covid-19
Britney Spears ponders cosmetic surgery plans: ‘Should I do it again?’

Britney Spears ponders cosmetic surgery plans: ‘Should I do it again?’
Kris Jenner confessed Kim Kardashian is 'obsessed' with 'perfect match' Kanye West

Kris Jenner confessed Kim Kardashian is 'obsessed' with 'perfect match' Kanye West
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Caribbean visit: Palace issues complete schedule

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Caribbean visit: Palace issues complete schedule

Latest

view all