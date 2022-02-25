John Cena criticised for using Russia-Ukraine conflict to promote ‘Peacemaker’

John Cena is facing massive backlash for allegedly using Russia-Ukraine conflict to promote his upcoming TV show Peacemaker.

Amidst the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine, the professional wrestler and actor landed on netizens’ target when he Tweeted about his wish to use his superhero powers from the show to solve the real-world issues.

“If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so," Cene expressed while adding the program’s hashtag and a custom-made emoji of his avatar’s mask.

As soon as the tweet was up on the platform, users bombarded the post while branding it as “crazy” and "cringeworthy."

The upcoming show will premiere on HBO MAX to take audience on the titular character’s adventures.

The show "explores the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of executive producer James Gunn’s 2021 film The Suicide Squad – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it!” the portal described the program.