Pakistani students demand safe exit from Ukraine amid Russia conflict

KYIV: Pakistanis studying in Ukraine have demanded the government for a safe exit from the country as tensions between Kyiv and Moscow escalate.

Missiles pounded Ukraine's capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and authorities in Kyiv said they were preparing for an assault aimed at overthrowing the government.

Two Pakistani students, Aqeel-ur-Rehman and Shooban Najam, who are residing in Kyiv, have said that they are out of cash and were stuck in the capital due to the continual crossfire.



"More than 20 Pakistani students have currently sought shelter in a bunker in Kyiv [...] and they have run out of money," Rehman said in a video message alongside Najam.

He said they were stuck in the capital as flights were suspended and airports were nonoperational. "Our money is kept in banks and ATMs are closed, we need help."

Rehman added that all exit routes of Kyiv were closed at the moment due to the tensions.

"We request the Pakistani government to evacuate us from Ukraine," Najam said.

Jawad Hafeez, another student in the capital, told Geo News that he had spent hundreds of thousands of rupees just a few months back to travel to Ukraine.

"But now we are being asked to go back [...] and I think I will have to take the decision to go back to Pakistan out of compulsion," Hafeez said.

Students 'safe', being evacuated to Poland

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Embassy in Ukraine said it was reaching out to them to assure their well-being and evacuation while stressing that all students in the country were safe.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Ukraine is fully functional at the moment from Ternopil, the statement said, adding that since the capital was under attack, Ambassador Dr Noel L Khokhar has advised all students to follow the guidelines so that they may be transported to Ternopil for onward evacuation.

"The embassy, as already conveyed, has made a facilitation centre in Ternopil and reception point at Lviv railway station. Pakistani students will be evacuated to Poland," the statement added.

The embassy is also in close contact with Pakistan embassies in Poland, Romania and Hungary, while all these missions have been directed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad, to facilitate all Pakistani students coming from Ukraine.

Focal person’s details for Embassy of Pakistan Poland for border crossing facilitation are as follows:

Name: Zahid, Trade and Investment Counsellor

Contact No: +48668059876

The embassy said it has already gathered 35 Pakistani students in Ternopil and they would be soon evacuated. Other Pakistani students are being transported to Ternopil and will be evacuated at the earliest.

"All Pakistani students are once again requested to keep in touch with given focal points so that they may be transported and evacuated as soon as possible," it added.