 
entertainment
Friday Feb 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face criticism over Ukraine statement

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 25, 2022

File Footage


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing criticism for breaching royal protocol after the couple spoke on the attacks in Ukraine.

In a statement on their organisation Archewell’s website the Duke and Duchess of Sussex called for the "global community and its leaders" to join them in condemning Russia, adding that their actions was a breach of "international and humanitarian law".

The message read: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same."

However, with the couple’s message, some royal fans questioned their move, believing that they breached the royal rule of remaining neutral like the rest of the royal family even though they have stepped down from their roles.

One Twitter user said: "Isn't this against the Royal protocol they have to be seen neutral after all his is still a Prince."

While another commented: "If they choose to comment on political issues, they should return his title given to him by the British Queen.

"By making a statement as the Duke (and she by affiliation) they represent themselves as an extension of the BRF. That is irresponsible and dangerous.”

Other users said that Harry and Meghan were "jumping on bandwagon (sic)" but  on the flip side a number of fans were pleased to see the couple show their support for Ukraine.

More From Entertainment:

Russia allowed to participate in 'Eurovision Song Contest' despite Ukraine's request

Russia allowed to participate in 'Eurovision Song Contest' despite Ukraine's request

Sean Penn in Ukraine filming documentary on Russian invasion

Sean Penn in Ukraine filming documentary on Russian invasion
Actress AnnaLynne McCord addresses Putin in bizarre video amid Ukraine crisis: Watch

Actress AnnaLynne McCord addresses Putin in bizarre video amid Ukraine crisis: Watch
Jay-Z wins $4.5 million in lawsuit with perfume company over unpaid royalties

Jay-Z wins $4.5 million in lawsuit with perfume company over unpaid royalties
‘Full House’ cast to reunite two months after Bob Saget’s death at 90s convention

‘Full House’ cast to reunite two months after Bob Saget’s death at 90s convention
Victoria Beckham to reunite with 'Spice Girls' for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

Victoria Beckham to reunite with 'Spice Girls' for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?
Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Cardi B and others condemn Russian invasion to Ukraine

Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Cardi B and others condemn Russian invasion to Ukraine
Kate Middleton humble Denmark gesture proves she is 'Queen in the making'

Kate Middleton humble Denmark gesture proves she is 'Queen in the making'
Kanye West spotted with Kim Kardashian lookalike Chaney Jones in Miami

Kanye West spotted with Kim Kardashian lookalike Chaney Jones in Miami
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize next, suggest their cheerleaders

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize next, suggest their cheerleaders
Kanye West shares Michael Jackson 'told me I could sing'

Kanye West shares Michael Jackson 'told me I could sing'
Alexandra Daddario about her relationship with fiancé: ‘He brings me peace during all the chaos’

Alexandra Daddario about her relationship with fiancé: ‘He brings me peace during all the chaos’

Latest

view all