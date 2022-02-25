 
pakistan
Friday Feb 25 2022
By
Web Desk

NAB-Niazi nexus deteriorated country's economic situation: Shahbaz

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition Nawaz Sharif. — AFP/File
Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition Nawaz Sharif. — AFP/File 

  • "NAB accused me of embezzlement in Saaf Pani Project, but they failed as court acquitted all accused in case," says Shahbaz. 
  • "Opposition is bringing about no-confidence motion in favour of the citizens," he says. 
  • Says that Pakistan will have to play its role to work on its relations with neighbour countries.

LAHORE: PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition Nawaz Sharif on Friday said that the government — along with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) — accused him of embezzlement in the Saaf Pani Project but they failed as the court acquitted all accused in the case.

Talking about the corruption case against him, the PML-N leader said that the "PTI tried finding corruption cases against me but they never succeeded," adding that even the “National Crime Agency failed to file any case of corruption against me in Switzerland.”

Talking to the journalists in Lahore, Shahbaz said: “The NAB-Niazi nexus has deteriorated the economic situation of the country.”

Shahbaz talked about the "corruption of the incumbent government" and said that the nation will hold the government accountable for the looted money.

The PML-N president went on to say that the Opposition is bringing about the no-confidence motion in favour of the citizens, adding that he "will do whatever the party leader Nawaz Sharif says.”

He further said that Pakistan will have to play its role to work on its relations with neighbouring countries. 

More From Pakistan:

In a first, Pakistan Army promotes Hindu officer to rank of lieutenant colonel

In a first, Pakistan Army promotes Hindu officer to rank of lieutenant colonel
PML-Q demands Punjab CM's seat from Opposition in return for supporting no-trust move

PML-Q demands Punjab CM's seat from Opposition in return for supporting no-trust move
Pakistani students demand safe exit from Ukraine amid Russia conflict

Pakistani students demand safe exit from Ukraine amid Russia conflict
Sheikh Rasheed cautions allies against ditching PM Imran Khan

Sheikh Rasheed cautions allies against ditching PM Imran Khan
PM's visit to Russia went ahead after thorough deliberations: FM Qureshi

PM's visit to Russia went ahead after thorough deliberations: FM Qureshi
Using a surname 'does not make Bilawal a Bhutto': Ali Zaidi

Using a surname 'does not make Bilawal a Bhutto': Ali Zaidi

Treating depression – It's ok to not be ok

Treating depression – It's ok to not be ok
IHC CJ declares PECA law 'draconian in nature'

IHC CJ declares PECA law 'draconian in nature'
Islamabad traffic plan for Australia series, Pakistan Day celebrations reviewed

Islamabad traffic plan for Australia series, Pakistan Day celebrations reviewed
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio continues to decline

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio continues to decline
Govt working to ensure safety of all Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine: ambassador

Govt working to ensure safety of all Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine: ambassador
Pakistan's current account gap widens to historic high of $2.6bn

Pakistan's current account gap widens to historic high of $2.6bn

Latest

view all