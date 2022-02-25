NAB-Niazi nexus deteriorated country's economic situation: Shahbaz

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition Nawaz Sharif. — AFP/File

LAHORE: PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition Nawaz Sharif on Friday said that the government — along with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) — accused him of embezzlement in the Saaf Pani Project but they failed as the court acquitted all accused in the case.

Talking about the corruption case against him, the PML-N leader said that the "PTI tried finding corruption cases against me but they never succeeded," adding that even the “National Crime Agency failed to file any case of corruption against me in Switzerland.”

Talking to the journalists in Lahore, Shahbaz said: “The NAB-Niazi nexus has deteriorated the economic situation of the country.”

Shahbaz talked about the "corruption of the incumbent government" and said that the nation will hold the government accountable for the looted money.

The PML-N president went on to say that the Opposition is bringing about the no-confidence motion in favour of the citizens, adding that he "will do whatever the party leader Nawaz Sharif says.”

He further said that Pakistan will have to play its role to work on its relations with neighbouring countries.