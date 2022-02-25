 
Friday Feb 25 2022
Damon Dash dishes on how Kanye West has become 'new Michael Jackson'

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Damon Dash dishes on how Kanye West has become 'new Michael Jackson'

American record executive Damon Dash expressed that Kanye West has become ‘our new Michael Jackson’.

During his interview with the Jasmine Brand, the 50-year-old music mogul talked about his new Netflix’s documentary jeen-Yuhs which highlights West’s journey from signing with Roc-A-Fella Records to reach to fame in the music industry.

“I was the guy who always ran around with a camera ’cause I knew that these moments were priceless, it was just a matter of when it was time,” he said.

“So, I was glad that they actually took that advice and did that, or at least followed the example. I got a lot a footage, but it’s just the time, it’s always about the times. I think this is the right time for that,” Dash noted.

The executive also compared him to the pop king adding, “Whether that’s negative or positive, but that’s just what it is.”

“Every move (Kanye) makes, everybody’s paying attention to. He triggers the world. (West) wasn’t that bold back then but he always was very confident,” he expressed.

