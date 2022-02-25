 
BTS have '50-50' chance of winning Grammy this year, says Indian jury member

Korean sensations BTS have a ’50-50’ chance of winning at this year’s Grammys, an Indian jury member at the Recording Academy has exclusively told The Hindustan Times.

Talking to the publication about his induction into the Recording Academy and getting a chance to vote for the winners as jury, singer-producer Somesh Mathur shed light on which artists have better chances at taking home a Grammy this year.

Sharing whether BTS has a chance at winning, saying, “It’s a 50-50 chance. I wouldn’t be very bullish about it.”

“If you ask me the pulse of the whole voting fraternity it’s not that good. However, I would like them to win because they are the only Asians to have made it so big in the US and everywhere else. And that is a matter of great pride for Asians. I would love BTS to win a Grammy,” added.

Mathur also revealed which artists have a higher chance at winning the big awards, sharing, “Album of the Year might go to Ye (Kanye West) and Song of the Year may go to Billie Eilish.”

