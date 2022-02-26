 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie shares video from Ukraine after Russian invasion

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 26, 2022

Angelina Jolie shares video from Ukraine after Russian invasion

A day after expressing her concern for the people of Ukraine in the wake of Russian invasion, Hollywood star Angelina Jolie shared a video to inform the world that thousands of people have fled from the country.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the video with caption, "More than 50,000 people have fled Ukraine in less than 48 hours." 

She added, "My UNHCR colleagues sent this video from Moldova, at the border with Ukraine."

Hundreds of people have been killed and several others injured after Russian forces entered Ukraine during the last couple of days.

More From Entertainment:

Russia banned from Eurovision song contest over invasion of Ukraine

Russia banned from Eurovision song contest over invasion of Ukraine
Jason Lee defends fake news about Queen Elizabeth's death

Jason Lee defends fake news about Queen Elizabeth's death
Machine Gun Kelly says music video with Avril Lavigne to release soon

Machine Gun Kelly says music video with Avril Lavigne to release soon
Groundbreaking 1977 miniseries 'Roots' returns for its 45th anniversary

Groundbreaking 1977 miniseries 'Roots' returns for its 45th anniversary
Queen, royal family's possible escape plan if Russia begins nuclear war

Queen, royal family's possible escape plan if Russia begins nuclear war
Jamaican government refuses to pay for Prince William, Kate Middleton tour

Jamaican government refuses to pay for Prince William, Kate Middleton tour
Prince Charles searching for three chefs to join royal household

Prince Charles searching for three chefs to join royal household

Kate Middleton visited Prince Harry's favourite pub with 'no fanfare'

Kate Middleton visited Prince Harry's favourite pub with 'no fanfare'

'Dancing With the Stars' Maksim Chmerkovskiy stuck in Ukraine amid Russian invasion

'Dancing With the Stars' Maksim Chmerkovskiy stuck in Ukraine amid Russian invasion
BTS have ’50-50’ chance of winning Grammy this year, says Indian jury member

BTS have ’50-50’ chance of winning Grammy this year, says Indian jury member
'Bullet Train:’ Brad Pitt teases intense look in first promo, trailer arrives in March

'Bullet Train:’ Brad Pitt teases intense look in first promo, trailer arrives in March
Matthew Perry ‘couldn’t care less’ if his memoir upsets 'Friends' co-stars

Matthew Perry ‘couldn’t care less’ if his memoir upsets 'Friends' co-stars

Latest

view all