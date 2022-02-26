Angelina Jolie shares video from Ukraine after Russian invasion

A day after expressing her concern for the people of Ukraine in the wake of Russian invasion, Hollywood star Angelina Jolie shared a video to inform the world that thousands of people have fled from the country.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the video with caption, "More than 50,000 people have fled Ukraine in less than 48 hours."

She added, "My UNHCR colleagues sent this video from Moldova, at the border with Ukraine."

Hundreds of people have been killed and several others injured after Russian forces entered Ukraine during the last couple of days.