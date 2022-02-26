 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Ukraine comment made Putin 'shake in boots,' mocks Twitter

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 26, 2022

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being mocked for their comments on the Russian attack on Ukraine.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who broke royal protocol to comment on the ongoing political crisis in the world, turned to their website Archewell to extend support for the country.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same."

Meghan and Harry's joint statement was quick to receive reactions from the public, who dubbed the couple 'arrogant.'

Putin would be 'shaking in his boots' mocked on Twitter user.

A second one wrote: "Phew, that's that sorted then. Putin will immediately recall the military and send them back to their garrisons. Thanks for that Harry and Meg, you saved us all. We owe you one!"

Another added: "What a joke. Are they speaking for the UK or American? Or just jumping on for attention. Harry and Meghan have spoken. Putin Russian president is now scared LOL."

"Don't tell me they actually care about someone else beside themselves, once again making this about them again, you got to laugh," added another.

