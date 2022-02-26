 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 26 2022
Prince Harry’s ex girlfriend Chelsy Davy welcomes her first child

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Chelsy Davy has secretly welcomed her first baby last month, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail editor Richard Eden’s report claims that Chelsy welcomed her first child, a baby boy, at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Richard Eden cited one of Chelsy’s close friends as saying, “Chelsy gave birth to a healthy boy. She's named the baby Leo.'

Chelsy, 36 who managed to keep her pregnancy and her boyfriend a secret, has not yet publicly announced the birth of her baby.

Prince Harry and Chelsy began dating while she was still student at Cheltenham Ladies' College.

The former lovebirds had an on-off romance for seven years until they parted ways in 2011 as she did not want to be a royal bride.

