 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashain faces-off Julia Fox during MFW in Kanye West-inspired outfits

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 26, 2022

Kim Kardashain faces-off Julia Fox during MFW in Kanye West-inspired outfits
Kim Kardashain faces-off Julia Fox during MFW in Kanye West-inspired outfits 

Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox came across each other in a rare sight during Milan Fashion Week,

On Friday, the divas decked up in their ex, Kanye West's favoured fashion choice, as they hid their faces in coverings.

For the day, Kim donned a black hooded jacket and a pair of sunglasses, while she displayed her famous curves in a pair of leather leggings. Julia, on the other hand, donned a red headscarf that also covered her face.  Fox coordinated her look with latex top, black mini skirt and scarlet knee high boots.    

The encounter comes after Fox went all out with her whirlwind romance with West. The 44-year-old rapper revamped the Uncut Gems star's wardrobe and showered her utmost affection in during their 15-day romance.

Kim on the other hand has filed new filings with the court, confessing that Kanye West is 'emotionally distressing' her and demanded immediate divorce. 

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan dubs Joe Biden 'shameful' for laughing during Ukrain press conference

Piers Morgan dubs Joe Biden 'shameful' for laughing during Ukrain press conference
Scott Disick finds fresh love in Kylie Jenner lookalike: See Photo

Scott Disick finds fresh love in Kylie Jenner lookalike: See Photo
How much Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will get with NAACP award?

How much Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will get with NAACP award?
SEVENTEEN’s Vernon contracts Covid-19 post ‘Beg for You’ with Charli XCX

SEVENTEEN’s Vernon contracts Covid-19 post ‘Beg for You’ with Charli XCX
BTS’ RM spills the secrets to his custom workout routine

BTS’ RM spills the secrets to his custom workout routine
Alec Baldwin takes mind off 'Rust' lawsuit with $1.75 million property investment

Alec Baldwin takes mind off 'Rust' lawsuit with $1.75 million property investment
Prince Harry’s ex girlfriend Chelsy Davy welcomes her first child

Prince Harry’s ex girlfriend Chelsy Davy welcomes her first child
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Ukraine comment made Putin 'shake in boots,' mocks Twitter

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Ukraine comment made Putin 'shake in boots,' mocks Twitter
Disney launches new level of immersion in ‘Star Wars’ experience

Disney launches new level of immersion in ‘Star Wars’ experience
Prince Harry demand to pay for security in UK dubbed 'irrelevant'

Prince Harry demand to pay for security in UK dubbed 'irrelevant'
Kim Kardashian shares a cryptic note as she urges court to expedite her divorce

Kim Kardashian shares a cryptic note as she urges court to expedite her divorce
'Tun-Tunna-Tun': Pakistani self-styled singer rises to social media stardom in London

'Tun-Tunna-Tun': Pakistani self-styled singer rises to social media stardom in London

Latest

view all