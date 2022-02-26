 
Saturday Feb 26 2022
SEVENTEEN’s Vernon contracts Covid-19 post ‘Beg for You’ with Charli XCX

SEVENTEEN member Vernon has been tested positive for Coivd-19, confirmed the K-pop groups management agency Pledis Entertainment on Friday.

The company extended an official statement to announced that the 24-year-old rapper’s self-testing kit returned positive following a PCR test which confirmed the diagnosis.

“VERNON is currently not exhibiting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat and is administering self-treatment at home,” the statement shared. 

The K-pop idol made contact with a few other members of the group “but they only met for a brief moment while wearing masks and did not come in close contact,” clarified the company.

According to the agency, the members “all took a self-test kit and rapid antigen test which all the results came back as negative and are not exhibiting any symptoms.” 

The rapper will be missing a few of upcoming SEVENTEEN’s activities.

This comes after the artists unveiled his impressive collaboration with Charlie XCX in Beg for You remix on Friday. 


