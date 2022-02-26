 
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s new pet dog photos unveiled

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has shared new photos of the royal couple’s puppy.

James Middleton had gifted Prince William and Kate the new pet, born in 2020, before their dog Lupo died in November the same year.

He took to Instagram on Friday and shared the photos of the puppies and said, “Over the years I’ve helped many friends, family and followers come to the right decision on adding a four-legged addition to the family.

“From different breeds and their requirements, whether you’re welcoming a rescue or a new puppy, there are so many things you need to consider to make sure you are making the right choice (not just for you but for them too)…”

According to the People, James Middleton had also gifted Lupo, who died in November 2020, to his sister and brother-in-law in 2012.

The latest four-legged addition to Kate and William’s family is a baby of Lupo’s sister Luna.

The report further says although the Cambridge family has not yet publicly shared the photo and name of their new pet, it is believed the new addition is one of the three black puppies, the same color as Lupo.



