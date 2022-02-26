 
pakistan
Saturday Feb 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Key suspect in journalist Athar Mateen murder case arrested: police

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 26, 2022

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General of Karachi police Ghulam Nabi Memon on Saturday claimed to have arrested a key suspect involved in the murder of journalist Athar Mateen.

In a statement, the Karachi police chief said that the suspect named Ashraf Brohi has been taken into custody on the Sindh-Balochistan border.

Related items

He maintained that the authorities were interrogating the suspect, adding that more details would be shared with the media soon.

Meanwhile, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani also confirmed the development tin the journalist murder case.

"Sindh police have arrested a suspect involved in Athar Mateen's murder," the PPP leader said.

Alleged murderer arrested from Balochistan

On February 23, the Balochistan government had claimed that the alleged killer of journalist Athar Mateen had been arrested from Khuzdar.

Confirming the report, Balochistan’s Parliamentary Secretary Bushra Rind had said that the alleged killer of Athar Mateen has been arrested in a joint operation launched by Sindh and Balocistan police.

She had maintained that the alleged killer of the journalist is being shifted to Karachi from Khuzdar.

Rind had said that after killing the journalist, the suspect moved to his native town to evade arrest.

The Murder 

Mateen had been assassinated at the main thoroughfare in North Nazimabad while he was on his way back home after dropping his children to school.

As per the police, Mateen, who was driving a car registered against AHT-180, tried to foil a robbery bid when he saw armed motorcyclists robbing another citizen by shoving his car into their motorcycle.

At this, one of the motorcyclists, who fell on the ground, opened fire at his car.

The assailant had fired three shots, but Mateen sustained only one bullet injury which killed him on the spot, the police had said.

Since then, the journalists have been staging protests against the lawlessness in the metropolis and demanding the arrest of the killers.

More From Pakistan:

An ideal curriculum

An ideal curriculum
PECA ordinance: Bilawal assures media of unwavering support against draconian laws

PECA ordinance: Bilawal assures media of unwavering support against draconian laws
Pervaiz Elahi cannot be PML-N's priority for CM Punjab slot: Mohammad Zubair

Pervaiz Elahi cannot be PML-N's priority for CM Punjab slot: Mohammad Zubair
In a first, Pakistan Army promotes Hindu officer to rank of lieutenant colonel

In a first, Pakistan Army promotes Hindu officer to rank of lieutenant colonel
PML-Q demands Punjab CM's seat from Opposition in return for supporting no-trust move

PML-Q demands Punjab CM's seat from Opposition in return for supporting no-trust move
NAB-Niazi nexus deteriorated country's economic situation: Shahbaz

NAB-Niazi nexus deteriorated country's economic situation: Shahbaz
Pakistani students demand safe exit from Ukraine amid Russia conflict

Pakistani students demand safe exit from Ukraine amid Russia conflict
Sheikh Rasheed cautions allies against ditching PM Imran Khan

Sheikh Rasheed cautions allies against ditching PM Imran Khan
PM's visit to Russia went ahead after thorough deliberations: FM Qureshi

PM's visit to Russia went ahead after thorough deliberations: FM Qureshi
Using a surname 'does not make Bilawal a Bhutto': Ali Zaidi

Using a surname 'does not make Bilawal a Bhutto': Ali Zaidi

Treating depression – It's ok to not be ok

Treating depression – It's ok to not be ok
IHC CJ declares PECA law 'draconian in nature'

IHC CJ declares PECA law 'draconian in nature'

Latest

view all