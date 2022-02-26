 
Pregnant Rihanna stuns in latex crop top at Milan Fashion Week with A$AP Rocky

Music icon Rihanna, who is expecting her first baby with partner A$AP Rocky, has recently left fans stunned with her glamorous appearance at Milan Fashion Week on Friday.

The Diamond singer and the Praise the Lord rapper attended Gucci’s runway show. She completely stole the limelight as she showed off her baby bump in a sleek black leather crop top, paired with low rose black pants with a red dragon design on it.

The 34-year-old actress completed her look with a sparkling headpiece and a furry lavender coat. She wore purple eye shadow and red lip color for the event.

A$AP, on the other hand, sported an all black look with bright orange Adidas gloves.

The business mogul has been sharing impressive looks since she confirmed her pregnancy earlier this year. 

The Umbrella singer has continually been inspiring moms-to-be with her flawless maternity style and showing how to make motherhood stylish for any occasion.

