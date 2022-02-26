PTI kickstarts Sindh Huqooq March against PPP govt

PTI leaders look towards the crowd participating in their Sindh Huqooq March. — Twitter/PTI

FM Qureshi says time has come to hold PPP accountable for “its corruption.”

PTI has kickstarted its Sindh Huqooq March against the PPP government from Ghotki, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.



A convoy of workers left Insaf House Sukkur to Ghotki which was led by PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi and General Secretary Mobin Jatoi after addressing a large gathering of workers in Sukkur.

The march will reach head towards Shikarpur, Kashmore and Jacobabad tomorrow after reaching Sukkur. March participants will be welcomed by local leaders in Shikarpur, Kashmore and Jacobabad.

The Sindh Huqooq March is scheduled to reach Karachi on March 6 after passing through 27 districts of the province.

Addressing the workers, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that time has come to hold PPP accountable for “its corruption.”

“I urge PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto to give an account of our rights,” he said, adding that the people of Sindh have been "suffering" for 15 years.

Qureshi further added that he would give Prime Minister Imran Khan the message that Sindhis are ready and he should soon visit as people are ready to welcome him.

Sharing the video of his welcome, the minister wrote: “The historic reception of the PTI convoy and the grand start of the Sindh Huqooq March is a clear message of the support from the people of Sindh for the movement to get rid of the corrupt rulers."

Earlier, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had appealed to the residents of the province to join PTI’s march in order to get rid of the PPP government.

“People of Sindh must turn up for Sindh Huqooq March of PTI to get rid of Zardari mafia,” he said in a tweet while urging them to stand by the federation and reject the parties relegated to the regional level.

He further stated that the PTI is the only federal party that had a national agenda.