Saturday Feb 26 2022
Queen Elizabeth’s eating habits laid bare: ‘Nothing is normal here’

Saturday Feb 26, 2022

An ex-royal butler breaks down the realities behind Queen Elizabeth’s unusual eating habits.

The former butler, Grant Harrold, explained a number of Queen Elizabeth’s preferences to MyLondon and branded them all unusual.

He was quoted saying, “The Queen likes beef well done, she has things well done, which is interesting.”

“I find in the world of aristocracy, things are always kind of medium or rare, but she likes it well done.”

He continued: “(When I heard that) I found it quite funny because that’s not normal for most people like her. Most people like it rare or still kind of walking.”

He also went on to explain that the Royal Family prefers “a very healthy diet” with “very traditional, just home-cooked food.”

A former chef Darren McGrady, told Marie Clare also shed some light on the Queen’s eating habits and broke down some of her more ‘not normal’ tastes, adding, “People always say, ‘Oh, the Queen must eat off gold plates with gold knives and forks.’ Yes, sometimes…but at Balmoral, she’d eat fruit from a plastic yellow Tupperware container.”

While she is mostly well-behaved, there are certain foods that she refuses to eat the crust off of, and even prefers to eat her bananas with a fork and knife, all so she can avoid “looking like a monkey”.


Before concluding he also touched on the monarch’s preference for sweets and revealed, “The Chocolate Biscuit Cake is the only cake that goes back again and again and again every day until it’s all gone.”

“She’ll take a small slice every day until eventually there is only one tiny piece, but you have to send that up, she wants to finish the whole of that cake.”

