BNP leader Akhtar Mengal backing no-confidence motion: Shahbaz Sharif

Balochistan National Party (BNP-M) Chairman Akhtar Mengal (L) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif. — AFP/File

BNP-M chief, PML-N president hold discussions on political issues, rising inflation and the current situation of the country.

“As soon as Opposition completes preparations after consulting other parties, an announcement will be made," says PML-N leader on no-trust move.

BNP-M urges to govt work on current issues of Balochistan by holding discussions.

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the Balochistan National Party (BNP-M) Chairman Akhtar Mengal supports the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While talking to journalists after meeting with the BNP-M chairman, Shahbaz said their discussions focused on political issues, rising inflation and the current situation of the country.

Shedding light on the major issues of Balochistan including the “missing persons” issue, the PML-N leader said that the centre has a duty to support small provinces, especially Balochistan and solve its issues politically.

Upon being asked about bringing about the no-confidence motion, the Opposition leader said: “As soon as the Opposition completes the preparations after consulting other parties, an announcement will be made.”

On the other hand, the chairman of BNP-M urged the government to work on the current issues of the province by tabling a discussion as conflicts around the world are resolved with table talk.

Talking about the restless situation in the province, Mengal reiterated to resolve the matters as soon as possible.

He further talked about the no-confidence motion, saying that the party is backing the motion against the PTI-led government.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazl had announced the Opposition alliance had unanimously decided to move a no-confidence motion against the incumbent PTI government.

Since the announcement, the Opposition has started contacting the allies of the PTI government and disgruntled members of the ruling party.

Three main Opposition leaders Zardari, Fazl, and Shahbaz have also held multiple meetings to develop a strategy on the motion.

Sources have said that the PML-N wants to bring the no-confidence motion directly against Prime Minister Imran Khan while the PPP wants to bring the no-trust move first against the National Assembly speaker and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.