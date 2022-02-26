 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry slammed for launching memoir alongside Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 26, 2022

Prince Harry has come under fire wanting to release his “highly sensitive” book on the same year Queen Elizabeth rings in 70 years on the British throne.

Royal expert and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams made this accusation in an interview with Express UK.

There, he began by saying, “[The memoir] is likely to be serialised and there will be worldwide interest in it.”

Especially in light of the fact that “Its publication in the year of the Platinum Jubilee will probably ensure it extra sales.”

“The publicity surrounding its launch, while there is still a royal rift, is surely not the way to commemorate a year without precedent in an institution which goes back for over a thousand years.”

Before concluding he also saidx, “Although its contents currently remain private, it is likely to contain highly sensitive material. How, for example, will it deal with Camilla and the controversies that surround her?”

More From Entertainment:

Body language decode Prince Harry’s ‘attitude’ at Super Bowl

Body language decode Prince Harry’s ‘attitude’ at Super Bowl
When Mark Wahlberg failed the pitch for ‘Departed’ sequel with Brad Pitt, Robert De Niro

When Mark Wahlberg failed the pitch for ‘Departed’ sequel with Brad Pitt, Robert De Niro
Prince Charles, William ‘out of sync’: ‘Their days are numbered’

Prince Charles, William ‘out of sync’: ‘Their days are numbered’
Andrew Garfield thinks Dylan O’Brien recreated 'The Social Network' scene better

Andrew Garfield thinks Dylan O’Brien recreated 'The Social Network' scene better
Kendall Jenner sends fans wild as she shares a glimpse of her new hairstyle

Kendall Jenner sends fans wild as she shares a glimpse of her new hairstyle
Kourtney Kardashian reacts to hilarious mock wedding skit

Kourtney Kardashian reacts to hilarious mock wedding skit
Bella Hadid sets the runway on fire at Milan Fashion Week

Bella Hadid sets the runway on fire at Milan Fashion Week
Queen Elizabeth accused of ‘mental slavery’ as head-of-state for Jamaica

Queen Elizabeth accused of ‘mental slavery’ as head-of-state for Jamaica
Queen Elizabeth’s eating habits laid bare: ‘Nothing is normal here’

Queen Elizabeth’s eating habits laid bare: ‘Nothing is normal here’
Adele was ‘ignored’ by late Amy Winehouse despite going to same school

Adele was ‘ignored’ by late Amy Winehouse despite going to same school
Pregnant Rihanna stuns in latex crop top at Milan Fashion Week with A$AP Rocky

Pregnant Rihanna stuns in latex crop top at Milan Fashion Week with A$AP Rocky
Wendy Williams finds Sherri Shepherd’s casting a ‘slap in the face’: source

Wendy Williams finds Sherri Shepherd’s casting a ‘slap in the face’: source

Latest

view all