PM Imran Khan likely to address nation soon on effects of global inflation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to address the nation soon to shed light on global inflation, Geo News reported on Saturday citing sources.

According to sources, the premier’s address will be in the context of the effects of global inflation on Pakistan; however, they did not confirm when will it take place.

They further added that geopolitical tensions in the wake of the Ukraine-Russian conflict could have an impact on Pakistan.

“During the last one week, oil and wheat prices in the international market have surged by 12-15%; meanwhile global insurance companies have raised war surcharges on shipping companies,” the sources said.

They warned that the ongoing geopolitical situation could lead to a new wave of inflation around the world.