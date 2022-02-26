Machine Gun Kelly dishes on his wedding venue with Megan Fox

 
Machine Gun Kelly touched upon his 'Perfect' wedding venue that compliments his 'Gothic' vision for his marriage to actor Megan Fox.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday, the Home singer, 31, opened up about some of the difficulties he and Fox, 35, have faced in finding the best venue for their upcoming nuptials.

"When they can build me, like, a red river with gothic..." Kelly began before cutting himself off, adding, "The location is hard, trying to find a spot that's matching my artistic [vision]." 

For unversed, the couple confirmed their relationship in July 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, got engaged in January this year.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," Fox wrote in the caption of her Instagram post announcing the news.

"We asked for magic," she continued. "We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

