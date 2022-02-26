Queen Elizabeth still sounding 'little croaky' and 'full of cold'

Queen Elizabeth II, who caught Covid last week, was forced to cancel her two planed virtual engagements due to her 'croaky voice' as she continues to isolate.



The Queen canceled her crucial virtual audiences on Thursday because she is still sounding a 'little croaky' and 'full of cold', The Sun, citing source, reported.

It added the cancellations were made because the 95-year-old monarch 'understandably still sounds full of cold'. However, she seemed to be 'on the mend'.

The longest-reigning monarch caught the virus days after Prince Charles and his wife Camilla tested positive for Covid-19.

Amid Queen's health concerns, Edward, Sophie and Anne have been given major overseas tours while Kate and William will jet to the Caribbean.

