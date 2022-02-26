 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth still sounding 'little croaky' and 'full of cold'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 26, 2022

Queen Elizabeth still sounding little croaky and full of cold

Queen Elizabeth II, who caught Covid last week, was forced to cancel her two planed virtual engagements due to her 'croaky voice' as she continues to isolate.

The Queen canceled her crucial virtual audiences on Thursday because she is still sounding a 'little croaky' and 'full of cold', The Sun, citing source, reported.

It added the cancellations were made because the 95-year-old monarch 'understandably still sounds full of cold'. However, she seemed to be 'on the mend'.

The longest-reigning monarch caught the virus days after Prince Charles and his wife Camilla tested positive for Covid-19.  

Amid Queen's health concerns, Edward, Sophie and Anne have been given major overseas tours while Kate and William will jet to the Caribbean.

More From Entertainment:

Machine Gun Kelly debuts new hair look: See pics

Machine Gun Kelly debuts new hair look: See pics
Prince William and Kate Middleton express solidarity with people of Ukraine as Russia continues attack

Prince William and Kate Middleton express solidarity with people of Ukraine as Russia continues attack
Machine Gun Kelly dishes on his wedding venue with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly dishes on his wedding venue with Megan Fox
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ready for another legal battle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ready for another legal battle?
Ben Stiller's daughter once blasted him for 'not being there' during her childhood

Ben Stiller's daughter once blasted him for 'not being there' during her childhood
Prince Harry accuses UK of giving ‘insufficient information’ for bodyguard change

Prince Harry accuses UK of giving ‘insufficient information’ for bodyguard change
Kate Middleton hugs her true lover during solo trip to Denmark

Kate Middleton hugs her true lover during solo trip to Denmark
Body language decode Prince Harry’s ‘attitude’ at Super Bowl

Body language decode Prince Harry’s ‘attitude’ at Super Bowl
When Mark Wahlberg failed the pitch for ‘Departed’ sequel with Brad Pitt, Robert De Niro

When Mark Wahlberg failed the pitch for ‘Departed’ sequel with Brad Pitt, Robert De Niro
Prince Charles, William ‘out of sync’: ‘Their days are numbered’

Prince Charles, William ‘out of sync’: ‘Their days are numbered’
Andrew Garfield thinks Dylan O’Brien recreated 'The Social Network' scene better

Andrew Garfield thinks Dylan O’Brien recreated 'The Social Network' scene better
Prince Harry slammed for launching memoir alongside Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry slammed for launching memoir alongside Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Latest

view all