Sunday Feb 27 2022
Jennifer Garner welcomes Kate Middleton, Prince William’s statement on Ukraine

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

US actress Jennifer Garner has welcomed Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton’s joint statement on Ukraine.

Prince William and Kate on Saturday sent a personal message of support to "all of Ukraine´s people" in a rare geopolitical intervention for senior members of Britain’s royal family.

The couple tweeted support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a tweet signed off with their initials.

"In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelensky and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine´s future," they said.

"Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine´s people as they bravely fight for that future W & C."

They also shared the screenshot of their tweet on Instagram.

Royal fans thanked the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their support to Ukraine.

The Pearl Harbor actor was the first to like their Instagram post to welcome their statement.

