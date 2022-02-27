 
Prince George sings ‘God Save the Queen’ with Kate Middleton, William at Twickenham Stadium

Prince George on Saturday attended a rugby match between England's Six Nations and Wales with his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton at Twickenham Stadium in London.

Prince George joined his parents, the players and the spectators to sing the British national anthem ‘God Save the Queen’ as the future heir to the throne made an unscheduled appearance to watch the game on Saturday.

He stood solemnly in between Kate Middleton and William for the anthem.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton went head to head with their sporting rivalry for the first time since the Queen, who has tested positive for Covid last week, made her the Rugby Football Union's new patron.

She took over the role from her brother-in-law Prince Harry, while, the Duke of Cambridge has been the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016.

Kate scored victory over William as her team England defeated Wales 23-19.

