BTS unveil new fashion house collaboration with luxury American brand

BTS has officially collaborated with the American luxury department store Nordstrom.

The merch officially dropped on Friday, both as part of an online collection, as well as in select stores across the country.

Many BTS fans even camped outside for a chance at nabbing a piece of their own.

The entire collection has 50 pieces of unisex clothing, buttons, stickers and home items, their prices vary from $9 to $110.

From DNA beanies at just $39, to Boy With Luv sweatpants of $69 or Mic Drop slippers costing about $27, there is something in every price range for every ARMY.

The collection even includes jackets, purses etc.

Check them out below:







