Chef José Andrés takes World Central Kitchen to Ukraine-Poland border amid Russian invasion

Sunday Feb 27 2022
Chef José Andrés took his non-profit World Central Kitchen to the Ukraine-Poland border amid Russian invasion
Chef José Andrés of the non-profit World Central Kitchen, which provides meals in the wake of natural disasters, is taking his kitchen to the Ukraine-Poland border amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, reported People magazine.

The 52-year-old Spanish-American chef on Friday shared that World Central Kitchen in currently on ground at the Ukraine-Poland border to assist with the current refugee crisis in Ukraine as Russia continues its assault.

“People of the World… Like you, I am distraught watching Ukraine under attack. We must come together as a force for good!” Andres shared on his Twitter.

“@WCKitchen is on Poland border delivering meals tonight—Romania soon. In addition to your donations… I am committing support from the Bezos award to Ukraine,” he added, referring to the $100 million Jeff Bezos Courage and Civility Award which he received in 2021.

Andres also shared a video of himself on his account in an effort to encourage others to speak out, saying, “Here is a fight and we're gonna make sure that nobody's going hungry, and we show the respect they deserve.”

Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this week, with increasing threat to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million people.

