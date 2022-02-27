 
‘A masterpiece:’ Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all praises for Alia Bhatt's ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt’s latest release, Gangubai Kathiawadi is in theatres and the film has received raving reviews from critics for the actress’ outstanding performance as a Mafia queen.

Fans, film critics and Bollywood stars have heaped praises on Alia’s stunning transformation in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also took to her Instagram handle and praised Alia’s performance, dialogues and expressions in the film.

In a post shared on her Instagram Story, the Family Man 2 actress wrote, “#GangubaiKathiawadi! A masterpiece!! Alia Bhatt, words aren’t enough to describe your performance. Every single dialogue and expression will be etched in my mind forever.”

The Highway actress has won hearts with her acting skills. She played the role of a brothel owner, who later became one of the most powerful women of Kamathipura, Bombay.

Gangubai Kathiawadi has been adapted from one of the chapters of author Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and others.

