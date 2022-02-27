 
Sunday Feb 27 2022
Mick Jagger to work with Questlove for upcoming James Brown docu-series

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

Mick Jagger and Questlove are teaming up to produce a four-part docu-series on soul legend James Brown
Mick Jagger and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson are teaming up to produce a four-part documentary series on soul legend James Brown for the A&E Network, reported The Associated Press.

James Brown: Say it Loud is expected to premiere on the network next year. Brown, who died in 2006, would have been 90 in May 2023.

The Rolling Stones frontman described Brown as “a brilliant performer who inspired me from the beginning.”

Questlove, leader of the Roots, is riding high from Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised), his Oscar-nominated documentary on a series of Harlem concerts described as the Black Woodstock.

“The life of James Brown is significant not only to understand his immense musical impact, which inspires us and other artists to this day, but also for the deep and lasting impression he has had on American culture,” he said.

Peter Afterman, David Blackman and Victoria Pearman are also listed as executive producers, with Deborah Riley Draper as director. - AP

