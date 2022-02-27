 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 27 2022
By
Web Desk

James Arthur's 'BBC' documentary to detail his struggles with depression

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

James Arthurs BBC documentary to detail his struggles with depression
James Arthur's 'BBC' documentary to detail his struggles with depression 

James Arthur is gearing up to get candid about his past struggles with depression as he will be dishing on male mental challenges in an upcoming BBC Three documentary.

The 33-year-old singer previously broke his silence on his struggles with anxiety after he won The X Factor.

However, the feature-length film titled, James Arthur: Out of Our Minds will portray the Say You Won’t Let Go hit-maker dishing on his challenges with antidepressants and depression while he advocating for others who have been facing similar problems.

“Obviously the subject matter is extremely heavy,” the Rewrite The Stars singer told Metro.

“So it’s been really difficult to hear from blokes who have had the courage to offer up their stories for the film knowing how important it is to be a part of something like this.

“It’s a topic that undoubtedly needs more discussion; male mental health, and our reliance as a nation on anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medication,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Expert warns Prince Harry ‘needs to make sacrifices’: report

Expert warns Prince Harry ‘needs to make sacrifices’: report
Khloe Kardashian looks drop-dead gorgeous as she steps out with BFF Malika Haqq

Khloe Kardashian looks drop-dead gorgeous as she steps out with BFF Malika Haqq
‘Killing Eve’ last season to unveil more deadly cat-and-mouse game

‘Killing Eve’ last season to unveil more deadly cat-and-mouse game
Robert Pattinson suits up for macabre new ‘Batman’

Robert Pattinson suits up for macabre new ‘Batman’
Gucci debuts distinctive collab with adidas on Milan Fashion Week runway

Gucci debuts distinctive collab with adidas on Milan Fashion Week runway
Pete Davidson ditches this week’s ‘Saturday Night Live’: Here’s why

Pete Davidson ditches this week’s ‘Saturday Night Live’: Here’s why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle targeting Gen Z to 'outflank' royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle targeting Gen Z to 'outflank' royal family
Mick Jagger to work with Questlove for upcoming James Brown docu-series

Mick Jagger to work with Questlove for upcoming James Brown docu-series
Ukraine-born actress Milla Jovovich ‘heartbroken’ over Russian invasion

Ukraine-born actress Milla Jovovich ‘heartbroken’ over Russian invasion
Hailey, Justin Bieber ‘bickering’ over children: ‘Such devastation’

Hailey, Justin Bieber ‘bickering’ over children: ‘Such devastation’
Prince Harry discusses 'panic attack' after crossing paths with Queen in Palace

Prince Harry discusses 'panic attack' after crossing paths with Queen in Palace
Khloe Kardashian is a vision in black leather ensemble: See pics

Khloe Kardashian is a vision in black leather ensemble: See pics

Latest

view all