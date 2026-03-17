Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's discreet Oscars celebrations lasted whole night

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were in Los Angeles for Oscars night, but true to form, they made sure almost nobody knew about it.

The famously private couple spent most of their evening at Guy Oseary's exclusive gathering in the Hollywood Hills, a party long regarded as the most discreet and off-duty destination for A-listers on awards night, according to Page Six.

It wasn't their first time there, the pair attended the same party back in 2024.

The night had already sparked speculation before it even began.

Celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi had clocked what appeared to be Swift's leg at Jay-Z and Beyoncé's bash at the Chateau Marmont, sending fans into a tailspin.

But according to sources, the couple largely kept to the hills, well away from the flashbulbs and the frenzy that tends to follow wherever they go.

It's a fitting approach for two people who have spent the better part of two years at the very centre of the cultural conversation.

Swift and Kelce began dating in 2023, a pairing that became one of the most-watched celebrity stories in recent memory and helped drive record NFL viewership whenever Swift appeared at Kansas City Chiefs games.

They got engaged in August 2025, and the question of when and where they might actually get married has been a subject of constant speculation since.

That timeline has been given added context by Kelce's recent confirmation that he will return to the Chiefs for another season, ending months of retirement rumour.

ESPN's Chiefs insider Nate Taylor noted that with training camp typically starting in late July, any wedding would likely need to happen well before that to avoid clashing with mandatory team commitments.

A private date, however, has not been announced.

Kelce, for his part, has spoken warmly about how the couple navigate their parallel careers.

"We share the same love for what we do, and fortunately, we've had this desire since we were kids in our selective professions," he said on a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

For one night at least, the world's most scrutinised couple managed to celebrate in peace.