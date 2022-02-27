Meghan Markle breaks silence amid speculations about her and Harry's new honour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have won the NAACP’s President Award, were over the moon for new honour and expressed their feelings on the achievement.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were honoured for their distinguished public service and humanitarian work.

Meghan, who was out of spotlight, also shared her words at the ceremony, saying: "We are so deeply humbled to be here in the company of so many illustrious awardees."



However, royal expert Angela Levin skewered the royal couple's win on Twitter as she wrote: “Archewell Foundation partners with NSSCP have created new honour Digital Civil Rights Award which it seems Harry and Meghan have won.



“Apart from creating it someone please tell me exactly what they've done not just talked about for civil rights.”

Coolblackkind said: "OMG I been waiting all day! I cannot wait. Our Meghan and Harry fully appreciated and recognised. I just love the NAACP so much for this! Nobel Prize next please!"



Harry and and Meghan, who are enjoying life in the US with their kids after quitting the royal jobs, used part of their speech on introducing the new NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award.