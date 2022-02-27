PSL final: Mushtaq Ahmed credits Mohammad Rizwan for Multan Sultans' performance

Multan Sultan’s spin bowling consultant and assistant coach Mushtaq Ahmed — Faizan Lakhani

KARACHI: Multan Sultans' spin bowling consultant and assistant coach Mushtaq Ahmed has credited the leadership of Mohammad Rizwan for the performance of Multan Sultan in the Pakistan Super League.

Multan won the 6th edition of PSL under Rizwan’s leadership last year and this year, they’re playing the final after winning 9 out of 10 league matches and then winning the qualifier play-off as well.

Mushtaq told Geo News that Rizwan’s leadership has been amazing.

“Everyone is united under his leadership and contributing to the team’s cause. We played according to our plans and management deserves credit for all this,” Mushtaq said.

“Rizwan is honest and very firm in decision making, he doesn’t hesitate in taking risky decisions. But the best thing about him is that whatever decision he takes, he does it with the consultation of everyone,” said Mushtaq, who was also a member of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning squad.

He added that Rizwan has got everything that is needed to be a good captain.

The former cricketer also hailed Sultan’s fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani and said that his attitude plays a vital role in lifting the team’s mood.

“Shahnawaz is a very good performer and he has also won many hearts with his performance as well as his unique style of celebration. Everyone in the team enjoys his presence and involvement in the game."

“He just needs to understand the intensity of his celebration at various stages of the game and gradually, he’s learning that too,” Mushtaq said.

The Sultans’ assistant coach named four cricketers, including Lahore Qalandars’ Zaman Khan, as a find of this tournament but insisted that they should also play first-class cricket because it is important for their development.

“Qalandars’ Zaman Khan, our Ehsanullah, Aamir Azmat, Muhammad Haris are the players who can be considered as find of this tournament but it is important that after PSL’s exposure they are also developed in First Class Cricket because playing red-ball cricket will earn them the experience and temperament which is much needed at the international level,” he said.

Replying to a question, Mushtaq said that the crowd in Pakistan has been amazing and it plays an important role in keeping the game alive.

“I will say that crowd here is the life of the game; they play an important role, the noise they make in the stadium during these matches brings so much excitement! That’s unmatchable,” he concluded.