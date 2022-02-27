'Complainers' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reduced to joke in Mardi Gras celebration

File Footage





A Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans reduced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to a joke after the floats depicted them in a very humourous manner.

Prince Harry’s head was taking charge of the float, dubbed the Royal Throne, which was placed on top of a toiled with a toilet roll that read "Morning Flush" and "Daily Pail".

As for the Duchess of Sussex, she could be seen on the side of the float carrying a suitcase that had stickers of a Canadian maple leaf, USA and the British flag.

She could also be seen donning a sash that read "Windsor Whiner" while having a disgruntled expression.

Sharing the photos on Twitter, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said that a satirical group called Le Krewe d'Etat created the floats.

She told the Daily Star: "The team at Le Krewe d'Etat have a wonderful sense of humour and are known for their satirical float themes. Additionally, New Orleans is a town that celebrates tradition and prides themselves on respect.

"They are very kind and sweet but I am not surprised that they would use this opportunity to poke fun at the most famous complainers in the world. And no matter how many toilet paper rolls you count on that float, it still wouldn’t properly stock the Sussex’s Montecito mansion."

