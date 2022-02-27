 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Royal family 'in distress' over Queen's Covid-19 battle

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

File Footage 


The Queen’s Covid-19 diagnosis is said to have left the family deeply worried.

The 95-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 last week and since then, she has postponed her virtual engagements as she fights the virus.

Speaking to OK magazine, a source close to the royal family said that the royal family has been concerned over the timing of the unfortunate event as the monarch is known to have gone through a plethora of distress in recent times.

"Everyone in the family is praying that Her Majesty is going to be okay. But there are worries that she may have been exposed at the worst possible time.

"There is mounting distress that her immune system might not be able to stand up to the virus. It’s a terrifying time.

"The royals are staying tight-lipped and putting up a good front, but there is zero doubt that this is a hugely worrisome scenario. The whole country is rattled."

