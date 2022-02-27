Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Shaheen Shah Afridi creates PSL history

Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi — PCB

LAHORE: Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was impressive throughout the Pakistan Super League (PSL), on Sunday achieved a tournament record as he led Lahore Qalandars to their maiden victory.

The 21-year-old became the youngest captain to lift the PSL trophy as Lahore handed Multan Sultans a 42-run defeat at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Before Shaheen, Mohammad Rizwan was the youngest captain, 28, to lead his side to victory. The Sultans won the PSL title in 2021.

The star left-arm pacer not only led Lahore Qalandars from the front as a skipper in this year's PSL, but he was also brilliant with the bowl as he delivered some brilliant spells, especially with the new ball.

Shaheen has also become the youngest captain to lead a franchise to lift a major T20 league trophy. Earlier the record was held by Steve Smith who led Sydney Sixers to a Big Bash League (BBL) title in 2012 when he was 22 years old.



In the year's league, he took 20 wickets — equaling Shadab Khan for most wickets — in 13 games and also clicked at a good pace along, and was also tight with his line and lengths.

