 
sports
Sunday Feb 27 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Shaheen Shah Afridi creates PSL history

By
Faizan Lakhani

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi — PCB
Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi — PCB 

LAHORE: Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was impressive throughout the Pakistan Super League (PSL), on Sunday achieved a tournament record as he led Lahore Qalandars to their maiden victory.

The 21-year-old became the youngest captain to lift the PSL trophy as Lahore handed Multan Sultans a 42-run defeat at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Before Shaheen, Mohammad Rizwan was the youngest captain, 28, to lead his side to victory. The Sultans won the PSL title in 2021.

The star left-arm pacer not only led Lahore Qalandars from the front as a skipper in this year's PSL, but he was also brilliant with the bowl as he delivered some brilliant spells, especially with the new ball.

Shaheen has also become the youngest captain to lead a franchise to lift a major T20 league trophy. Earlier the record was held by Steve Smith who led Sydney Sixers to a Big Bash League (BBL) title in 2012 when he was 22 years old.

In the year's league, he took 20 wickets — equaling Shadab Khan for most wickets — in 13 games and also clicked at a good pace along, and was also tight with his line and lengths.

More From Sports:

PSL final: Shaheen Shah Afridi proves Shahid Afridi wrong

PSL final: Shaheen Shah Afridi proves Shahid Afridi wrong
PM Imran Khan's prediction about Shaheen Shah Afridi lifting PSL trophy comes true

PM Imran Khan's prediction about Shaheen Shah Afridi lifting PSL trophy comes true
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Fakahr Zaman completes his PSL 7 goal

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Fakahr Zaman completes his PSL 7 goal
PSL final: Twitterati praise David Wiese for sensational 28-run cameo

PSL final: Twitterati praise David Wiese for sensational 28-run cameo
PSL final: Fans praise Hafeez for dismissing Rizwan in Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans clash

PSL final: Fans praise Hafeez for dismissing Rizwan in Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans clash
PSL final: How much prize money will the winning team receive?

PSL final: How much prize money will the winning team receive?
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Fakhar Zaman misses out on major PSL record

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Fakhar Zaman misses out on major PSL record
Pak vs Aus: Iftikhar and Wasim to replace Faheem and Hasan in Test series

Pak vs Aus: Iftikhar and Wasim to replace Faheem and Hasan in Test series
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: PSL final memes flood Twitter

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: PSL final memes flood Twitter
Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Shahnawaz Dahani takes 'amazing' catch to dismiss Fakhar Zaman

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Shahnawaz Dahani takes 'amazing' catch to dismiss Fakhar Zaman
PSL final: Mushtaq Ahmed credits Mohammad Rizwan for Multan Sultans' performance

PSL final: Mushtaq Ahmed credits Mohammad Rizwan for Multan Sultans' performance
PSL final: Zainab Abbas posts group pic with Erin Holland, others

PSL final: Zainab Abbas posts group pic with Erin Holland, others

Latest

view all