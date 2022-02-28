 
Helicopter pilot Prince Andrew asked to join Ukrainian forces against Russia to win back public support

A royal expert and TV personality Richard Eden wants Prince Andrew to join Ukrainian forces in their fight against Russian after  Kyiv announced to establish foreign legion for volunteers from abroad.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said "This will be the key evidence of your support for our country."

Taking to social media her shared the new headlined "Ukraine establishing foreign legion for volunteers from abroad - President", and wrote, "Perfect opportunity for former helicopter pilot Prince Andrew to win back public support?"

Prince Andrew recently reached an out-of-court financial deal with Virginia Giuffre, an American woman who accused him of raping her when she was young.

The Queen's has been stripped of his patronages and military titles after the allegations against him were leveleld.

Meanwhile, Russian has killed hundreds of people in Ukraine as its forced targeted civilians.

