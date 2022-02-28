 
entertainment
Monday Feb 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Former Miss Ukraine Anastasia Lenna picks up rifle to defend her country

Monday Feb 28, 2022

Anastasia Lenna, a former Miss Ukraine, has picked up an assault rifle to defend her country.

Donning army boot, Lenna vowed that anyone "who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed".

Anastasia Lenna represented Ukraine in the 2015 Miss Grand International beauty contest.

According to reports, the woman has signed up to defend her home from Russian forces who have killed hundreds of people during the last few days of fighting.

Taking to Instagram, she posted her pictures and wrote, "Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!"

It was accompanied by a photo of armed soldiers blocking a road.

