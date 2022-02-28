 
pakistan
Mushtaq Paracha

Govt to announce reduction in POL, energy prices soon: Pervez Khattak

Mushtaq Paracha

Petrol station representational image. Photo:Stock/file
  • PM Imran Khan will soon release a relief package for the masses, says Pervez Khattak.
  • Bilawal has courted failure by levelling allegations against state institutions, he says.
  • The opposition parties cannot dent the ruling party unity, he says.

Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon release a relief package for the masses and announce a reduction in petroleum and energy prices.

"The prime minister will address the nation shortly and announce Rs10 reduction in petroleum prices, and a Rs5 cut per unit in the electricity rates, along with several other measures," he said while speaking at a public meeting at the Mumraiz area of his hometown of Nowshera.

Several members of the opposition's Awami National Party, including Ejaz Khan, Gul Faraz, quit their party and announced joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on the occasion. Pervez Khattak welcomed them into the folds of the party by handing them caps.

The defence minister discounted the threat to the PTI government and the prime minster, saying the opposition parties were destined for a crushing defeat and the long march will fail to dislodge the government.

He was critical of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his ongoing drive against the government and his alleged statement against state institutions. "Bilawal has courted failure by levelling allegations against state institutions," he said, adding that he hoped the no-trust motion against Imran Khan would be dropped.

Pervez Khattak claimed the government had won the support of 10 opposition lawmakers. "The opposition parties cannot dent the ruling party unity as it itself stands divided," he said.

Elaborating on his statement, he said though the opposition enjoyed a majority in the Senate, it could not stop legislation by the government in the upper house of Parliament. People who work for the party, especially young people, should take advantage of government programmes that help them get a better job.

