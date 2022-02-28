Lady Gaga discloses her true wish

US singer and songwriter Lady Gaga has shared her true wish with her millions of fans as she attended the Screen Actors Guild's awards on Sunday night.



Posting her stunning photo from the award ceremony, the Bad Romance singer said, “My true wish tonight is that for two hours myself and my fellow actors at @sagawards would have made the public smile.”

She further said, “I’m honored to have been there, it is a privilege to be an entertainer. There are many reasons the world gives us all the time NOT to smile.”

Lady Gaga also prayed for the people of Ukraine, saying “I’m praying tonight for Ukraine and am sending smiles to all your hearts I pray will be whole soon.”