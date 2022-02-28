 
entertainment
Monday Feb 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Lady Gaga discloses her true wish

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 28, 2022

Lady Gaga discloses her true wish
Lady Gaga discloses her true wish

US singer and songwriter Lady Gaga has shared her true wish with her millions of fans as she attended the Screen Actors Guild's awards on Sunday night.

Posting her stunning photo from the award ceremony, the Bad Romance singer said, “My true wish tonight is that for two hours myself and my fellow actors at @sagawards would have made the public smile.”

She further said, “I’m honored to have been there, it is a privilege to be an entertainer. There are many reasons the world gives us all the time NOT to smile.”

Lady Gaga also prayed for the people of Ukraine, saying “I’m praying tonight for Ukraine and am sending smiles to all your hearts I pray will be whole soon.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William’s FA to boycott all international football matches against Russia

Prince William’s FA to boycott all international football matches against Russia
‘CODA’ lands top SAG award on road to the Oscars

‘CODA’ lands top SAG award on road to the Oscars
Meghan,Harry showcase evening look from popular Black designers at award show

Meghan,Harry showcase evening look from popular Black designers at award show
Prince Harry brings Meghan Markle's mother to award show

Prince Harry brings Meghan Markle's mother to award show
Queen Elizabeth continues to follow Harry and Meghan's inactive Instagram account

Queen Elizabeth continues to follow Harry and Meghan's inactive Instagram account

Former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna picks up rifle to defend her country

Former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna picks up rifle to defend her country

Helicopter pilot Prince Andrew asked to join Ukrainian forces against Russia to win back public support

Helicopter pilot Prince Andrew asked to join Ukrainian forces against Russia to win back public support
Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' wins weekend as 'Spider-Man' inches closer to $800 million in North America

Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' wins weekend as 'Spider-Man' inches closer to $800 million in North America
Prince Harry will 'steal thunder from the Queen' if he returns to UK, claims royal expert

Prince Harry will 'steal thunder from the Queen' if he returns to UK, claims royal expert
Prince George helps Kate Middleton and Prince William stay cool during clash of their teams

Prince George helps Kate Middleton and Prince William stay cool during clash of their teams
Elton John and David Furnish 'heartbroken' over Russia-Ukraine conflict

Elton John and David Furnish 'heartbroken' over Russia-Ukraine conflict
Kendall Jenner sends temperatures soaring as she displays her newly-dyed tresses while walking in Paris

Kendall Jenner sends temperatures soaring as she displays her newly-dyed tresses while walking in Paris

Latest

view all