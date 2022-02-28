 
Monday Feb 28 2022
Britney Spears, fiancé Sam Asghari 'don't follow rules'

Monday Feb 28, 2022

US singer and songwriter Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari flaunted their love as the celebrity couple began birthday celebrations for the latter.

The Toxic singer took to Instagram and shared a sweet video clip where she can be seen sporting her engagement ring on the right hand and Sam is seen kissing it.

She posted the video saying, “May the birthday celebrations begin for my wonderful fiancé … I love him so much!!! My hero … my mentor … my rock … my bliss … my love!!! I hope you get everything and more for your birthday” followed by numerous heart emoticons.

Commenting on the post, Asghari said, “It’s on the right hand because we don’t follow rules!” along with a heart emoji.

Britney and Sam got engaged in September last year.

