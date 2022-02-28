 
entertainment
Monday Feb 28 2022
Kim Kardashian returns to L. A in her new private jet worth $95 million

The billionaire mogul and reality TV star Kim Kardashian never fails to stun fans and followers with her glamourous style statements.

The supermodel recently debuted her luxurious private jet as she returned from Italy after attending the Milan Fashion Week.

Flying home to L. A. after spending a few days in Milan, on her brand-new private jet, named ‘Kim Air,’ which is worth of a whopping amount of $95 million, the mother-of-four was clicked wearing chic leather pants, heeled boots, and an oversized leather jacket.

The SKIMS founder completed her stunning style with a pair of Prada gloves, rectangular-shaped black sunglasses and a disposable black face mask.

As per media reports, Kardashian had been waiting a year for her custom-made new jet, which has a cream-colored interior — the same design scheme as her home, according to TMZ reports.

