Dame Helen Mirren honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at 2022 SAG

Helen Mirren received the SAG Life Achievement Award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony on Sunday, with actresses Kate Winslet and Cate Blanchett presenting her the honour on behalf of SAG-AFTRA.

“Honestly, any achievement that I’ve succeed in is the result of my mantra which is basically: Be on time and don’t be ass,” said the 76-year-old Mirren in her acceptance speech, reported The Associated Press.

“Thank you, thank you, S-A-G so much for this. I hate to say the word ‘sag’ at my age.”

The Screen Actors Guild’s decision to select Mirren as their 57th Life Achievement Award Recipient was first announced in November 2021.

The English stage and screen actor has credits spanning over 50 years and has played everything from a gangster’s girlfriend in The Long Good Friday to Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen.

“I am honoured to have been chosen to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award. Since I was a young actor starting out, I have always been inspired by and learned from American screen acting, so this award is particularly meaningful for me,” Mirren said in a statement at the time.

This latest honour adds to Mirren’s robust collection of awards including an Oscar, a Tony, and multiple SAG, Emmy and BAFTA Awards.

With 13 SAG Awards nominations and five wins, Mirren is also the most decorated SAG Life Achievement recipient, the union said.