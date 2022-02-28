PSL 2022 successful due to energetic crowd: Ramiz Raja

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja. — Twitter/File

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja paid a glowing tribute to the Pakistan cricket fans as he credited them for the phenomenal success of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 that culminated on Sunday with Lahore Qalandars' maiden PSL win at the Gaddafi Stadium.

“There is no doubt that the Pakistan Super League 7 has been a phenomenal success and this is largely due to the fact that we had amazing crowds, both in Karachi and Lahore. In my professional career, I have never seen such charged up, overwhelming, enthusiastic, lively and supportive crowds, particularly in Lahore," a statement issued by the PCB quoted the chairman as saying.

Ramiz thanked all the fans on behalf of the Board for crossing the turnstiles to play their significant part in the success of PSL 7 and showcasing Pakistan as a cricket passionate country through high definition production.

“I would like to thank our sponsors, players, franchises, the medical team, law enforcing agencies, local and provisional administrations, commentators and crew members, and ground staff for their untiring efforts, as well as millions watching on television all around the world who made this PSL a memorable spectacle," he said.



Ramiz further stated that the league's profits jumped to 71%, the highest ever, with each franchise earning around Rs900 million, which is again the most in its seven-year history, "and all before the first ball was even bowled."

“For next year, we aspire to take this league to the homes of all franchises and broaden its fan-reach," he concluded.