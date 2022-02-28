 
Monday Feb 28 2022
Green Day refuses to attend Russia concert amid the ongoing war in Ukraine

Monday Feb 28, 2022

Green Day has decided to cancel any and all engagements within Russia, in light of their decision to invade Ukraine.

Green Day got candid about their intentions and shared the announcement in an official statement to Variety.

There they began saying, “With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium.”

“We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s much bigger than that,” the band also emphasized. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Stay safe.”

