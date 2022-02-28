 
sports
Monday Feb 28 2022
Sania Mirza lavishes praise on Mohammad Hafeez after Lahore Qalandars PSL triumph

Lahore Qalandars all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez (left) and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza (right). — PSL/Pinterest
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza Monday heaped praise on Lahore Qalandars' all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez after his side won their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) title after a seven-year-long wait.

Lahore Qalandars had Sunday put up a clinical performance to defeat Multan Sultans by 42 runs, with some amazing fireworks from the veteran all-rounder.

Not only did Hafeez perform with the bat, but he also played with the ball sensationally.

Read more: Fairytale ending for Lahore Qalandars as 7-year drought ends with PSL trophy

Lahore, after electing to bat first, got off to the worst possible start as they were reduced to 25-3 in 4.2 overs. After that, Hafeez showed his experience and class as he steered the ship for Lahore by playing sensibly. With Kamran Ghulam, he forged an important 54-run partnership to steer the inning.

Hafeez took the attacking mode as he went after the opponent bowlers, and was finally removed for 69 runs by Dahani. He scored those runs off 46 balls with one six and nine fours.

Read more: Fans praise Hafeez for dismissing Rizwan in Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans clash

When called early to bowl, Hafeez dismissed the dangerous Mohammad Rizwan for 14 runs. The all-rounder picked up a total of two wickets.

Taking to Twitter a day after the Qalandars' magnificent triumph, Sania Mirza called Hafeez "great".

"Hafeez bhai the great [...] Congratulations to you guys .. well done Mohammad Hafeez," Mirza said.

