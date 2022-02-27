 
Sunday Feb 27 2022
Web Desk

PSL final: Fans praise Hafeez for dismissing Rizwan in Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans clash

Web Desk

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

— AFP/File

LAHORE: Twitterati are all praise for veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez as he dismissed Multan Sultans' skipper Mohammad Rizwan in the final of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition.

The Qalandars' captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, had opted to bat first after winning the toss. The Sultans were handed a 181-run target at Gaddafi Stadium, with all eyes on Rizwan to take his team to victory.

However, Hafeez gave an early setback to the Sultans and the fans watching the match as he dismissed Rizwan in the fourth over.

Hafeez bowled Rizwan around his legs and yorked him on the middle, clattering the stumps. After this, the veteran all-rounder jumped with joy as the Sultans' skipper walked back.

Here's how Twitter responded:


