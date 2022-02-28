 
entertainment
Americans giving no importance to Prince Harry?

Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry has been labelled not as ‘important or relevant’ in the US as he seems to be in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex - who appeared at the star-studded Super Bowl with his cousin Princess Eugenie in California earlier this month, is seemingly failing to boost his popularity in the US.

A body language expert has shared her expert opinion on Harry's presence with Eugenie in California, saying the two looked “confused” as they attended Super Bowl.

Dr Lillian Glass, a body language expert, analysed the photos of the Duke at the event claiming they both looked “confused” as they watched the game.

She claimed the lack of official photos of the royal pair at the game, and the lack of other shots shared on social media, highlight Harry’s “irrelevancy” in the US.

The expert told Express.co.uk: "In the US Harry isn't considered as important or relevant as he seems to be in the UK and bringing Eugenie as opposed to Meghan [to the Super Bowl] reflects that irrelevancy.”

Dr Glass also claimed it was “odd” that Eugenie attended the event as opposed to Harry’s wife Meghan Markle – a feat evidenced by their body language.

Prince Harry is seemingly being shunned by the people of the US even though he and his wife Meghan have reportedly been making all efforts to gain popularity in the States since they left the Royal Family in 2020.

