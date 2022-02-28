Will Smith tearfully dedicates his first SAG award to ‘King Richard’s costars

Hollywood star Will Smith took home the 2022 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a male actor in a leading role in film, King Richards.

The Pursuit of Happyness actor won the first SAG award of his career by beating out fellow nominees Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick ... Boom!), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth).

On Sunday night, the Focus star was overjoyed by winning the big title of the night. Taking the stage to accept the honor, Smith called his win "one of the greatest moments" of his career and cried.

He dedicated his win to the real-life legacy of his titular character Richard Williams, who is the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams.

"Richard Williams is a dreamer like no one you've ever known," said Smith, who plays Richard in the film. "He has a power of belief that borders on insanity and sometimes tips over the border, which is absolutely necessary to take something from impossible to possible."

Smith, 53, also paid a moving tribute to his King Richard costars, including Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton. "You guys are actors, so you know how sometimes your onscreen characters kind of bleed into real life," he said. "To walk you around this room tonight, to parent you on this film, to deliver you into this business has been one of the greatest pleasures of my life."

Smith produced King Richard, which chronicles the sisters' journey to becoming professional athletes.

He has already bagged the Golden Globe for his role as Richard Williams, and is also nominated for the Academy Award and BAFTA Award. King Richard is also nominated for best picture at the Oscars.