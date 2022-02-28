 
Showbiz
Monday Feb 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchan's latest tweet about ‘heart pumping’ leaves fans worried

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 28, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan later revealed the real reason behind his cryptic tweet
Amitabh Bachchan posted a cryptic tweet which left his fans concerned for his health, however, the Sholay actor later revealed the reason behind his tweet in a blog post.

The actor had earlier tweeted, “T 4205 - heart pumping .. concerned .. and the hope..”

He later cleared the air in his blog as he revealed that how the stress of learning lines and fear of performance was put to test for him.

Bachchan wrote, “The stress of the learning of lines and the fear of getting the performance right or at least acceptable was on test. But what was truly tested was the the drive back from Madh Island.”

In a long post, he also revealed another reason which left him concerned. He added, "But another challenge awaits...Chelsea v Liverpool in the Final of the Co.. something."

It is reported that the actor along with his son Abhishek Bachchan are fans of football and support Chelsea.

On the work front, the senior Bachchan is all set to appear in a number of movies including Jhund, Runway 34, Brahmastra, Goodbye, Uyarndha Manithan, Uunchai, Project K, and Butterfly.

